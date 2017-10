TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Southern Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said it halted the 600-megawatt gas-fired No.4 unit at its Shin-Kokura power plant on Tuesday afternoon.

The company was checking the cause of the shutdown and will make an official announcement at 0900 GMT, a company spokesman said. The unit uses imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)