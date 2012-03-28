FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Kyushu: no schedule for new reactor's launch
March 28, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 6 years

Japan's Kyushu: no schedule for new reactor's launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it cannot set a schedule yet for the 1,590-megawatt No.3 reactor at its Sendai nuclear plant to begin operations as the nation is formulating a new energy policy, including the fate of nuclear power, in the wake of the Fukushima radiation crisis.

A year ago the company had said it aimed to start construction on the No.3 reactor in March 2014, with commercial operations to begin in December 2019. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

