Japan passes major reforms for power, gas sectors

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan on Wednesday passed legislation that will reshape the country’s electricity and city gas sectors, opening up an energy market worth 10.5 trillion yen ($85 billion) a year to foreign and domestic investment.

The upper house of parliament passed the final plank of legislation for three stages of reforms, which are part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s so-called third-arrow policy to shake up Japan’s economy.

Changes to the electricity sector were prompted by the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster that left some regions with power shortages despite ample supplies elsewhere.

The government has already created a national grid company to help overcome regional shortages and has passed legislation to open the 8.1 trillion yen a year retail power market to full competition from April 2016.

The package of bills approved on Wednesday will hive off the transmission and distribution businesses from nine big regional power monopolies and wholesaler Electric Power Development Co (J-Power). These will become legally separate companies in April 2020 in a bid to encourage competition.

In the city gas sector, the latest reform would fully liberalise the 2.4 trillion yen a year city gas market for retail customers in 2017.

It would also spin off pipeline networks owned by the three biggest city gas suppliers, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas and Toho Gas, into legally separate businesses in April 2022 to allow open access for new entrants.