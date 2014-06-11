FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to open residential power market to competition
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 11, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan to open residential power market to competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan passed a law on Wednesday opening up the residential market for electricity to full competition, the latest stage of the biggest shakeup in the power industry’s history that was set in motion following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The reforms, which may end with the break-up of powerful regional monopolies, are central to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s drive to overhaul the economy, as high energy costs weigh on government finances.

Regional monopolies like Tokyo Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co supply nearly all of Japan’s electricity and current laws allow only them to supply power to residential and small business users.

The bill, which opens up the market for smaller power suppliers, was passed in the Upper House on Wednesday after receiving 211 votes in favour and 26 against, a parliamentary official said by phone. The Lower House approved the legislation last month.

A bill passed in November allows for the establishment of a national grid operating company in 2015 to allow all suppliers equal access.

The final phase requires regional monopolies to spin off transmission and distribution operations into separate entities by 2020.

The monopolies were set up in 1951 during the American occupation after World War Two and followed the U.S. model at the time, with regional utilities controlling all aspects of generation and transmission. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.