FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to avoid specific power saving targets in summer -media
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
April 9, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to avoid specific power saving targets in summer -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan is unlikely to set specific
targets for power saving this summer for the first time since
the Fukushima crisis brought nuclear generation in the country
to its knees, local media reported on Tuesday.
    The nation has set numeric goals for curbing energy
consumption each winter and summer since an earthquake and
tsunami sparked a meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Co's 
Fukushima Daiichi facility, prompting a near halt in Japan's
nuclear fleet.
    But it has been battling to beef up its fossil fuel-fired
plants, and the Asahi daily said the country's power monopolies
are on average projecting surplus supplies of 6.3 percent this
summer - above the 3 percent cutoff line to maintain stable
supplies.
    Japanese manufacturers were badly hit by uncertainty over
electricity supplies in the wake of the 2011 crisis, the world's
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
    A panel under the trade ministry will unveil the summer
power supply/demand outlook later in the day, the reports in the
Asahi and Yomiuri said.
    All but two of Japan's 50 reactors remain switched off, with
the Nuclear Regulation Authority planning to impose tough new
rules in July that nuclear operators must meet in order to get
reactors approved for restart. 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.