Japan's Tosa power to restart coal-fired unit Friday

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s independent power producer Tosa Power Inc said it expects to resume operations of the sole 167-megawatt coal-fired unit at its Tosa power plant in western Japan on Friday.

The unit has been shut since June 8 due to a problem with a boiler facility. The company supplies up to 150 MW of power to Shikoku Electric Power.

Tosa Power is owned 35 percent by Shikoku Electric, 45 percent by Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) and the rest by Taiheiyo Cement.