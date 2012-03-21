FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Soma resumes full ops at quake-hit coal units
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 21, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 6 years

Japan's Soma resumes full ops at quake-hit coal units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co, said its two coal-fired units achieved full-capacity operations late on Tuesday, for the first time sine last March’s quake and tsunami.

The two units reached full capacity using their normal fuel of thermal coal. The company has not planned any scheduled maintenance shutdowns for the two units this year, a Soma Kyodo official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

