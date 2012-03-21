FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's Soma resumes full ops at quake-hit coal units
March 21, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Soma resumes full ops at quake-hit coal units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Two 1,000-MW units resume full ops with coal as fuel

* No maintenance shutdowns for 2 units this year (Adds details)

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd said its two coal-fired units were as of Tuesday running at their full-capacity earlier than expected and for the first time since they were damaged in an earthquake in March last year.

The company is a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co.

The units’ output will help ease a looming power shortage in Japan, where only two of 54 nuclear reactors are still operating amid safety concerns after the March disaster triggered a radiation crisis at Tepco’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

The units, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, are at the utility’s Shinchi plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, and use thermal coal. They are not scheduled to be shut down for planned maintenance this year, a company official said.

In February, the company said it expects the two units to become fully operational by the summer.

The two units resumed partial operations in December for the first time since the quake, using mainly fuel oil as feedstock.

Soma supplies 50 percent of the plant’s output to its parent firms. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

