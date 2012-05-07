FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Soma shuts 1,000MW coal-fired unit on Sunday
May 7, 2012

Japan's Soma shuts 1,000MW coal-fired unit on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd shut its 1,000 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Shinchi plant on Sunday morning due to a steam leak from a boiler, its parent Tohoku Electric Power Co said.

Tohoku Electric said it expected to have stable power supplies despite the shutdown. Soma supplies 50 percent of the plant’s output to its parent firms.

Soma Kyodo is a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

