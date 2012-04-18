Japan's Tohoku venture shuts 250-MW coal-fired unit

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Wednesday its venture with Tokyo Electric Power, Joban Kyodo Electric Power, shut the 250-megawatt No.7 coal-fired unit at its sole Nakoso power plant at midnight (1500 GMT on Tuesday) after steam leaked from a boiler.

Tohoku said in a statement that it was not concerned about power shortages despite the shutdown.

Tohoku Electric and Tokyo Electric each own 49.11 percent of Joban Kyodo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)