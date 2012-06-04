FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan wind power installation falls 70 pct in 2011/12
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Japan wind power installation falls 70 pct in 2011/12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan's newly-installed wind power generation capacity totalled 85.1
megawatts in the last financial year ended on March 31, down 70 percent from a year earlier, the Japan
Wind Power Association said.	
    The figure was linked to the termination of a subsidy for new wind farms since 2010/11. Despite the
introduction of a new feed-in-tariff scheme in July, the installation of new wind mills is unlikely to
jump until 2015/16 or later as the construction of new wind mills takes two to five years, the
association said.	
    Japan's installed capacity of wind power units totalled 2,556.8 MW at the end of March, up 3.4
percent from a year ago.	
    Following is a table of the nation's installed wind power capacity and the number of wind power
generation units. Installed capacity is in megawatts (MW).	
    	
    Year  Total installed  Total wind units  Installed during the year  Units installed during the year
 2006/07         1,490.1             1,316                      405.3                              257 
 2007/08         1,674.4             1,413                      184.3                               97 
 2008/09         1,882.1             1,533                      207.7                              120 
 2009/10         2,185.7             1,682                      303.6                              149 
 2010/11         2,471.7             1,828                      286.0                              146 
 2011/12         2,556.8             1,855                       85.1                               27 
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ron Popeski)

