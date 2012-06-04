Japan wind power installation falls 70 pct in 2011/12

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan's newly-installed wind power generation capacity totalled 85.1 megawatts in the last financial year ended on March 31, down 70 percent from a year earlier, the Japan Wind Power Association said. The figure was linked to the termination of a subsidy for new wind farms since 2010/11. Despite the introduction of a new feed-in-tariff scheme in July, the installation of new wind mills is unlikely to jump until 2015/16 or later as the construction of new wind mills takes two to five years, the association said. Japan's installed capacity of wind power units totalled 2,556.8 MW at the end of March, up 3.4 percent from a year ago. Following is a table of the nation's installed wind power capacity and the number of wind power generation units. Installed capacity is in megawatts (MW). Year Total installed Total wind units Installed during the year Units installed during the year 2006/07 1,490.1 1,316 405.3 257 2007/08 1,674.4 1,413 184.3 97 2008/09 1,882.1 1,533 207.7 120 2009/10 2,185.7 1,682 303.6 149 2010/11 2,471.7 1,828 286.0 146 2011/12 2,556.8 1,855 85.1 27 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ron Popeski)