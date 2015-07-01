FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's priciest land plot hits 22-yr high even as national prices slip
July 1, 2015

Japan's priciest land plot hits 22-yr high even as national prices slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s priciest plot of land hit a 22-year high even as nationwide prices notched a seven-year slide, widening the divide between major cities and the outlying regions, a government survey showed on Wednesday.

A block in Tokyo’s Ginza district containing the posh Kyukyodo stationery shop rose 14 percent last year to 27 million yen a square metre ($21,000 a square foot), the highest for any plot in Japan since 1993, the survey by the National Tax Agency showed.

At the same time, the average land price nationwide for tax purposes slipped 0.4 percent, narrowing from the previous year’s 0.7 percent decline, the survey found.

$1 = 122.8600 yen Editing by William Mallard

