UPDATE 1-Norway sovereign wealth fund to invest in prime Tokyo office property -official

(Adds comments from real estate investment chief)

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, will target prime Tokyo office buildings as it starts to invest in Japan, the fund’s chief investment officer for real estate said on Thursday.

The fund, built on Norway’s oil and gas revenues with $880 billion in assets, will seek local partners to co-invest in Tokyo, said Karsten Kallevig, speaking in an interview as the fund launched operations in Tokyo. The fund’s operational rules were only recently changed to permit property investments outside Europe.

Kallevig declined to disclose financial targets for Japan operations. The fund will also invest in Singapore, but has no immediate plans for other Asia cities, he said.

“We want to have assets that can generate premium income over time,” said Kallevig, stressing the fund plans long-term investments.

The fund is on its track to increase its property portfolio to as much as 5 percent of its assets while it cuts bond holdings compared with 2.7 percent currently. It first broadened its investment targets outside Europe in 2013, targeting properties in the United States.

The fund arrives in Tokyo as a late comer to Japan’s already highly competitive real estate market. But Kallevig said Tokyo remains an appealing market, with an economy that’s still growing and employment to match even as the supply of new properties remains hemmed in by space limitations.

“We tend to look at cities with supply constraints that are conducive to investors,” Kallevig said, noting Singapore also fits that bill.

The fund’s investments will be focused on central Tokyo business districts like Marunouchi, Otemachi and Akasaka, said Kallevig. It is willing to redevelop existing properties to turn them into prime structures, he said. (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)