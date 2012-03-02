RPT-Japan pension fund bounces back with $7.6 bln profit

* Positive return mainly due to rise in foreign stocks

* Asset size shrinks to Y108.1 trln by end of December

* Foreign stocks return +8.76 pct, Japan stocks -3.97 pct

By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s public pension fund, the world’s largest, posted a $7.6 billion investment profit in October-December helped by good returns on foreign equities after suffering its worst performance in three years in the previous quarter.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), whose portfolio is nearly as big as Spain’s economy, said its rate of return improved to positive 0.58 percent, or a profit of 618.7 billion yen.

The fund, which needs to raise returns to help cover pensions for a rapidly ageing population, had total assets of 108.1 trillion yen ($1.33 trillion) at the end of December.

Its profit for that quarter represented a sharp improvement from July-September, when a negative return of 3.32 percent or a loss of 3.73 trillion yen marked its worst performance since October-December 2008.

Out of four asset classes -- foreign and domestic equities, and foreign and domestic bonds -- the fund generated its biggest investment return from foreign equities.

They yielded a positive return of 8.76 percent or an 881.9 billion yen profit in October-December, a sharp turnaround from their negative return of 21.36 percent or a 2.74 trillion yen loss a quarter earlier.

A GPIF senior official told reporters on Friday it will take more time to implement its plan to start investing in emerging market equities. The fund wants to start such investment as soon as possible, but is still working out technical details such as opening accounts for doing so, the official said at a briefing.

A comparison of the Japanese fund’s record with those of overseas funds showed that in the nine months to December it did better than the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers) but trailed the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The GPIF’s rate of return in that period was minus 2.5 percent, against Calpers’ minus 2.7 percent, data from Japan’s Health Ministry showed. The Canadian pension fund achieved a return of plus 2.2 percent.

For the latest quarter, the GPIF’s performance in foreign shares was helped by a recovery in European shares, reflecting an easing of tensions over the region’s debt crisis.

It was also supported by U.S. shares, which strengthened during the quarter as the economic outlook improved after a string of upbeat economic data.

It logged a positive return of a slim 0.38 percent or 222.9 billion yen on Japanese government bonds. But it had losses on domestic equities and foreign bonds, partly due to the yen’s strength.

On Japanese stocks, the GPIF booked a negative return of 3.97 percent or a loss of 493.8 billion yen.

Illustrating the lacklustre showing of Japanese stocks, the Topix index of all first-section shares on the Tokyo bourse hit an intraday low of 703.88 on Nov. 25, its lowest since March 2009.

Foreign bonds gave the fund a negative return of 0.53 percent or a loss of 48.2 billion yen.

A 0.7 percent fall in the fund’s total assets to 108.1 trillion yen by the end of December could be due to sales to raise cash for pension payouts, analysts said.

The GPIF has been selling assets to raise proceeds for pension payouts since the financial year that ended in March 2010.

In the year to March 2011, the fund sold 4.77 trillion yen worth of domestic bonds and foreign securities, becoming a net seller of assets for a second year.

The GPIF invests reserves of national and corporate pension plans, allocating about two-thirds of its assets to Japanese government bonds (JGBs), where the yield on benchmark 10-year bonds languishes below 1 percent.