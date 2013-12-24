FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan government pension fund hires Wellington Management for foreign stock portfolio
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2013 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

Japan government pension fund hires Wellington Management for foreign stock portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund, on Tuesday
said Boston-based Wellington Management Company is the ninth
manager of its $161 billion foreign stock portfolio.
    In September, the fund appointed eight managers for the
foreign equity portion of its entire $1.2 trillion portfolio. It
is targeting higher returns as payouts are increasing because of
a rapidly ageing population. 
    Wellington manages some $774 billion worth of assets.
    The MSCI Kokusai index will be the benchmark for the foreign
stock portfolio.
    The pension fund occasionally replaces managers after
reviewing performance and investment strategies.
    It is currently in the final stage of choosing new managers
for its domestic stock portfolio, which it expects to announce
by March-end. 
    The fund allocates investments based on a model portfolio of
60 percent domestic bonds, 11 percent foreign bonds, and 12
percent each in domestic and foreign stocks.
    As of September-end, it had 56.28 percent in yen bonds and
9.82 percent in foreign bonds, plus 15.80 percent in domestic
stocks and 13.09 percent in foreign stocks. It has invested the
remaining 5 percent in short-term assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.