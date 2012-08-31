FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan public pension fund hit by $26 bln Apr-June investment loss
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 31, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Japan public pension fund hit by $26 bln Apr-June investment loss

Chikafumi Hodo

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s public pension fund, the world’s largest, suffered an investment loss of $26 billion in April-June, its first loss in three quarters, as the yen’s strength and falls in domestic and foreign equities hurt its quarterly performance.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), under pressure to raise returns to cope with a rapidly ageing population, is closely watched by global markets given the size of its $1.37 trillion portfolio, which is equivalent to the economy of Australia, the world’s 13th-largest.

The GPIF posted a negative return of 1.85 percent in April-June, a sharp reversal from a positive return of 5.11 percent for the previous quarter.

The performance translates into an investment loss of 2.069 trillion yen ($26.34 billion), compared with a gain of 5.48 trillion yen in January-March.

Total assets under management fell to 108.2 trillion yen by the end of June compared with 113.61 trillion yen in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.