FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan GPIF pension fund rebounds with $6.5 bln investment gain
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Japan GPIF pension fund rebounds with $6.5 bln investment gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s public pension fund, the world’s largest, logged an investment gain of $6.5 billion in July-September, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter, with a rise in foreign equities helping lift its overall performance.

Fund managers and market dealers around the world closely watch the performance of the Government Pension Investment Fund, known as GPIF, due to the size of its portfolio, which is equivalent to the economy of Australia.

GPIF posted a positive rate of return of 0.49 percent in July-September, a reversal from a negative return of 1.85 percent for the previous quarter.

The performance translates into an investment gain of 528.7 billion yen ($6.5 billion), compared with a fall of 2.069 trillion yen in April-June.

The public fund’s total assets fell to 107.7 trillion yen ($1.32 trillion) by the end of September compared with 108.2 trillion yen in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.