Japan GPIF plans to expand investments to foreign high yield debt, EM bonds
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s giant public pension fund, the world’s largest, has issued a tender to hire asset management companies to supervise its $101 billion portfolio of foreign bonds aimed at generating higher returns to cope with the country’s ageing population.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which holds total assets of $1.26 trillion and the scale larger than Mexico’s economy, said on Wednesday that it will seek managers for emerging markets bonds, foreign high-yield, and foreign inflation linked bonds.

This is the first time for the public fund to expand its foreign bond investment beyond conventional bonds.

Currently, GPIF only uses Citigroup’s WBIG and WGBI indexes as benchmarks for its foreign bond investments. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Dominic Lau)

