FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's giant public pension accepts govt's shareholder code
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's giant public pension accepts govt's shareholder code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it would accept the government’s guideline aimed at boosting transparency and corporate governance for institutional investors.

The guideline, dubbed ‘Japanese Stewardship Code’, calls on investors to disclose how they vote at shareholders meetings and to engage more actively with companies to help raise medium- to long-term investment returns.

GPIF, which is a long-term investor in domestic equities, said in a statement that it would accept the code as doing so would enhance returns for beneficiaries in the longer term.

GPIF’s move had been expected after an advisory panel appointed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration in November recommended the public fund to adopt the code. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.