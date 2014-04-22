Japan health min pins hopes on new GPIF advisers

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Tuesday he hopes the new investment advisers of the world’s largest public pension fund will use their expertise to control risks and take into account economic developments in setting up new investment targets.

Japan overhauled the $1.26 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund on Tuesday, appointing new committee members, in a push towards meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s goal of a more aggressive investment strategy to achieve higher returns. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Dominic Lau)