FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan GPIF pulls $22 bln from JGBs as pension girds for change
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan GPIF pulls $22 bln from JGBs as pension girds for change

Takashi Umekawa

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s $1.2 trillion public pension fund said on Friday that it had pulled almost $22 billion from investments in Japanese government bonds and other yen bonds in the second quarter, with the money shifting largely to cash and foreign investments.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), under pressure from the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to shift money into higher-risk assets and out of low-yielding Japanese government bonds, reduced its yen bond holdings to just under the 52 percent minimum suggested by its conservative, JGB-centered portfolio model.

The quarterly investment result marked the first time that GPIF has allowed its investment allocations to shift beyond the limits set by its model portfolio, which officials are now working to overhaul. The fund has 5 to 8 percentage points of leeway on either side of its model portfolio weightings.

GPIF is finalising plans to boost the weighting of domestic stocks in its portfolio to more than 20 percent from a current 12 percent target, people involved in the review told Reuters this month. It is preparing to lower its weighting of Japanese government bonds to around 40 percent. (Editing by Kevin Krolicki William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.