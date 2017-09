TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, said on Friday it has joined Canada’s Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and Development Bank of Japan in investing in infrastructure projects.

In tying up with OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension plans, GPIF joins a big investor with experience in infrastructure. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Dominic Lau)