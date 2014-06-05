FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan PM calls for accelerated review of GPIF asset allocation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Japan PM calls for accelerated review of GPIF asset allocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told the health minister to accelerate an asset allocation review by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s biggest pension system, and complete it by this autumn instead of by next March, sources familiar with the situation said.

Earlier this week, the ministry completed an evaluation of the public pension system that paved the way for GPIF to begin the review of its asset allocations, a process set to shift more money into stocks and less into domestic bonds.

The evaluation will form the basis for the $1.26 trillion fund to raise its targeted returns to 1.7 percentage points over nominal wage increases, from 1.6 points.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura is due to announce the accelerated timing for the review process at a news conference that will follow a cabinet meeting on Friday morning, the sources said. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.