Nissan suspends work at Fukushima engine plant after quake

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said it would suspend work at its engine factory in Fukushima at least until a tsunami warning is lifted after a powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan early on Tuesday.

A spokesman said there were no injuries or damage at the plant, which was badly damaged in an earthquake and tsunami disaster in March 2011.

Separately, Toyota Motor Corp said all its factories in northeastern Japan were operating as usual. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)