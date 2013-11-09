FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo area hit by magnitude 5.5 earthquake
November 9, 2013

Tokyo area hit by magnitude 5.5 earthquake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook eastern Japan, including the capital Tokyo, on Sunday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage and no threat of a tsunami, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The earthquake was centred in southwest Ibaraki Prefecture, just northeast of Tokyo.

The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet trains connecting Tokyo with northern Japan were briefly suspended, while Tokyo’s two international airports were operating normally and there were no reports of irregularities at the Tokai Daini nuclear facility, NHK said. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Eric Beech)

