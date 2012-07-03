FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 3, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

Quake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 hit Eastern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said no tsunami warning had been issued, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

On March 11 last year Japan’s northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in Japan, followed by a tsunami that caused massive destruction and wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, triggering the world’s worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

The disaster left up to 20,000 dead or missing, and the radiation leaks caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination, the effect of which has yet to be fully ascertained. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.