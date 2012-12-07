Strong earthquake hits northeast Japan

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake centred off the coast of northeastern Japan shook buildings as far as Tokyo and led to a tsunami warning for coastal areas of the northeast, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. That was revised from an earlier estimate of 7.4.

A warning for a one metre tsunami was issued for the coast of Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, which was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)