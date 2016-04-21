FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insured losses from Japan's April 16 earthquake up to $2.9 bln-AIR Worldwide
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Insured losses from Japan's April 16 earthquake up to $2.9 bln-AIR Worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Insured property losses from the April 16 earthquake in Japan could total as much as $2.9 billion, catastrophe modelling firm AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.

The death toll has reached 48 from last week’s earthquakes in the Kumamoto area of southwestern Japan. The first quake hit late last Thursday and the largest, at magnitude 7.3, some 27 hours later.

AIR said the insurance losses on residential and commercial property could range from $1.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

It said its loss estimates did not include losses to land, infrastructure, cars, business interruption or workers’ compensation. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

