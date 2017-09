TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Wednesday it will start partial production at its quake-hit Kumamoto plant on Friday.

The plant has been offline since a series of earthquakes in southern Japan last week. The company said it aimed to resume full operations as early as possible. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)