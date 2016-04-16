FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to extend closure of image sensor plant in southern Japan
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 16, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Sony to extend closure of image sensor plant in southern Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said that it will extend the closure of its image sensor plant in southern Japan, which was hit again by a powerful earthquake early on Saturday.

Sony said the closure will affect its image sensor plant in Kumamoto, and operations at its image sensor plant in Nagasaki, also in the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, will be partially suspended.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck southern Japan early on Saturday, killing at least 24 people, injuring hundreds more and trapping people in collapsed buildings, media reported, a day after a quake killed nine people in the same region.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer

