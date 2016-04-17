FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota stops operations at Japan plants due to supply shortage from quake
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Toyota stops operations at Japan plants due to supply shortage from quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend operations in stages at its vehicle assembly plants across Japan beginning Monday as it was unable to source parts from some of its suppliers following earthquakes in the south of the country.

Toyota said plants affected included its assembly plant for its high-end Lexus brand about 150 kms north of Kumamoto, along with plants in central and northeastern Japan which assemble vehicles across its Toyota, Daihatsu and Hino truck brands. The suspension will run until April 23.

Although none of its plants sustained major damage in the quakes, the automaker said it was experiencing shortages of parts after damage was reported at its suppliers in the Kumamoto region. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.