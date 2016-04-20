FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to restart production at most Japan plants next week
April 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Toyota to restart production at most Japan plants next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it would restart production at most of its assembly plants in Japan from April 25 following a series of earthquakes.

Damage at plants in southern Japan operated by Aisin Seiki Co, one of Toyota’s major suppliers, led to a halt in production at virtually all of Toyota’s assembly plants this week due to shortages of parts for doors and engines.

Toyota said production will remain suspended at two plants in southern Japan and a plant at its headquarters in central Japan through April 28.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

