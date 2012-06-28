FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says Japan sales tax move not enough -Jiji
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

S&P says Japan sales tax move not enough -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standards and Poor’s said passage by Japan’s lower house of a bill to double the sales tax was positive but not enough to change the nation’s sovereign debt rating, Jiji agency reported on Thursday.

S&P said the move, which would double the sales tax to 10 percent over three years, would not be enough to return Japan to fiscal health, according to Jiji.

Japan’s lower house voted on Tuesday to pass the plan, seen as a first step towards curbing Japan’s snowballing public debt, which already exceeds two years’ worth of its economic output, a record for an industrial nation.

