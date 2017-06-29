S.Korea's SK Group signs MOU with GE to jointly develop U.S. shale gas
* Plans to invest about $1.6 bln in U.S. over the next five years
TOKYO, June 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co said its chief executive was re-elected to the company's board at an annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday, overcoming opposition from the founding family which holds around a third of the Japanese refiner.
The founding family had said it would vote against the re-election of the CEO, Takashi Tsukioka, and several other board candidates who have been pushing for a full merger with smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu.
The founding family opposes the merger plan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
