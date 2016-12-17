FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Japan's Idemitsu to acquire stakes in Showa Shell by year-end -Nikkei
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 17, 2016 / 1:34 AM / 8 months ago

Japan's Idemitsu to acquire stakes in Showa Shell by year-end -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co will acquire 33.24 percent of Showa Shell by the end of the year, with the anti-monopoly watchdog expected to approve their merger proposal next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

Idemitsu will go ahead with an agreement to acquire the stake in Showa Shell for about 170 billion yen ($1.44 billion) from Royal Dutch Shell after getting the approval, the report said, without citing sources.

The company has been facing fierce opposition to their integration from Idemitsu's founding family.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission is also expected to approve the planned integration of JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu at the same time, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 117.9800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.