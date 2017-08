TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission said it would hold a news conference at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday regarding its decision on whether to approve Idemitsu Kosan Co's planned takeover of rival refiner Showa Shell.

The prospect of a successful takeover remains uncertain, however, as the Idemitsu founding family threatens to veto it once it is put up for shareholders' approval.