TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co and Showa Shell Sekiyu said they agreed to merge, sealing a combination that was mooted earlier this year to create the second-biggest operator in the crowded Japanese refinery sector.

The refiners will finalise terms of the merger and expect the combined company to start operating between October next year and April 2017, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)