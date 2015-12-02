UPDATE 2-Japan's JX Holdings in talks to take over TonenGeneral - sources

* Companies to complete merger by 2017 -sources

By Taiga Uranaka and Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s JX Holdings is in talks to take over rival TonenGeneral Sekiyu, sources familiar with the matter said - a combination that would control more than half of all gasoline sales in the country.

The talks follow Idemitsu Kosan’s agreement last month to take over Showa Shell Sekiyu for $4 billion, as much of Japan’s refining sector bows to calls from the government to slim down after years of declining earnings.

JX, with a market value of about 1.26 trillion yen ($10 billion), and TonenGeneral, which is worth a little over half as much, are aiming to reach an agreement as early as this week, said the sources, requesting anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

JX and TonenGeneral issued statements saying they are in talks to merge but have not yet made a formal decision.

The combined company would have annual sales of more than 14 trillion yen, which would be Japan’s second-biggest company by revenue after Toyota Motor Corp.

The Japanese government has been encouraging consolidation in the refining sector, where five big refiners and three smaller ones vie for business in a country with a shrinking population that is increasingly opting for more fuel efficient vehicles.

“With demand declining there are too many refineries. There are ways to solve this, including through consolidation and if that strengthens the industry’s competitiveness, we think it is desirable,” said an official at Japan’s industry ministry, declining to be identified.

The companies have agreed to complete the takeover by 2017 and will aim for annual cost savings of 100 billion yen ($814 million) within five years, the sources said, confirming a report by the Nikkei financial daily.

JX Holdings is likely to issue stock to TonenGeneral shareholders and then merge TonenGeneral with JX Nippon Oil & Energy, its refining business, the sources said. The share swap ratio has not been decided.

JX is being advised by Nomura Securities, the sources said.

JX shares have risen nearly 9 percent since the early stage of talks were reported a little over two weeks ago, while TonenGeneral shares have fallen 4.2 percent since then.