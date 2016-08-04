FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Idemitsu, Showa Shell shares slump; spat with Idemitsu family threatens deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 4, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Idemitsu, Showa Shell shares slump; spat with Idemitsu family threatens deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK and Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd tumbled on Thursday after the Idemitsu founding family upped the ante in its efforts to block a plan by Idemitsu management to acquire the firm's smaller rival.

The founding family has bought a 0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell, which would sufficient to complicate any takeover as it raises the prospect that Idemitsu would, contrary to current plans, have to make a tender offer for Showa Shell shares.

Idemitsu shares were down about 4 percent while Showa Shell Shell shares fell 5 percent in early morning trade.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.