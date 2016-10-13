(Adds details)

TOKYO Oct 13 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu due to fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies are set to make a decision on the matter on Thursday, said one of the people.

The sources declined to be identified before a formal announcement of the move.

Idemitsu had agreed late last year to buy Showa Shell, creating what would be Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity but prospects for the deal became uncertain after the Idemitsu founding family announced its opposition.

The Idemitsu family has argued the company's close connection to Iran makes a merger with Showa Shell, which has close ties to Saudi Arabia, difficult. Analysts say the family, which owns just over a third of Idemitsu, is more likely concerned that its stake in the company would be diluted.

Under the planned deal, Idemitsu had agreed to buy a 33.3 percent stake for about 170 billion yen ($1.7 billion), which was set to be followed by a purchase of the rest of Showa Shell shares with a share swap at a later date.

