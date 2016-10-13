FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Japan's Idemitsu to delay planned purchase of Showa Shell - source
October 13, 2016 / 3:20 AM / 10 months ago

Japan's Idemitsu to delay planned purchase of Showa Shell - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The move comes after fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family to the acquisition.

Both companies are set to make a formal decision on the matter on Thursday, said the source who declined to be identified before a formal announcement of the move.

Japanese media reported that the firms would hold a news conference later in the day.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
