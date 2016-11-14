Idemitsu to again delay purchase of Showa Shell shares from Royal Dutch Shell-Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission remains ongoing, the Nikkei newspaper said.

Idemitsu will postpone the purchase of the 33.24 percent stake until end-January, the Nikkei said without citing sources, from the current target of end-November.

Idemitsu said it would make an announcement about the timing of its purchase of Showa Shell shares at 0600 GMT on Monday, without elaborating. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)