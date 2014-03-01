Japan's TonenGeneral Sekiyu says several injured in refinery fire

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK’s , Japan’s second-biggest refiner, said several workers were injured when a fire broke out on Saturday at the Kawasaki oil refinery near Tokyo.

The company is checking the status of oil refining operations at the plant, a company spokesman said. The 335,000 barrels per day Kawasaki oil refinery is TonenGeneral’s biggest production centre, he said.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, but the company has been unable to identify where the fire started, said the spokesman.