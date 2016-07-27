Japan regional banks face benchmarks gauging help to local business -sources

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Japanese government plans to impose benchmarks on lending by regional banks, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a sign of pressure on small lenders to do more to revive growth in the country's struggling hinterlands.

Rejuvenating rural communities is a primary thrust of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies. The government wants regional lenders to play a key role in supporting local businesses, such as supplying funds to promising enterprises.

The Financial Services Agency plans to introduce some 50 benchmarks in August to gauge the efforts of the roughly 100 regional banks in areas such as helping start-ups and engineering corporate turnarounds, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

An FSA spokesman declined comment.

At the beginning of 2017, the banks will be required to report how they perform against these benchmarks, according to the sources, who insisted on anonymity.

There will be no minimum requirement or penalties for poor performance, but the authorities hope the exercise itself will generate enough pressure to improve performance, they said.

The move comes after FSA conducted a survey of regional lenders' corporate clients. About 30 percent of respondents said they did not discuss their business operations with their banks, with many saying they could not trust the lenders' advice and information. (Reporting by Sumio Ito and Takahiko Wada; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and Richard Borsuk)