Japan's FSA chalks out new safety net for brokerages, insurers - Nikkei

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is proposing publicly funded loans for troubled financial institutions other than banks to prevent an isolated crisis from triggering a chain reaction of failures, the Nikkei said.

Under a draft plan to be presented to the Financial System Council on Monday, public funds would temporarily cover payments by brokerages and insurers on the verge of collapse. These loans would have to be repaid through asset sales or other means. Any losses on these funds would be borne by the entire financial industry, the business daily said.

The Bank of Japan has a similar lending program that was called into service during the 1997 failure of Yamaichi Securities Co, but the central bank is reluctant to use it, fearing damage to faith in the yen, the Nikkei said.

FSA proposes that selected financial companies would receive publicly funded loans from the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan, the Nikkei said.

FSA plans to have the new regulations in place in 2014, the daily said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)