By Taiga Uranaka
| TOKYO, July 4
TOKYO, July 4 Japan reappointed Nobuchika Mori,
known for his sharp criticism of the financial services
industry, as the country's top financial regulator for a third
consecutive term.
The government said on Tuesday it appointed Mori, a
60-year-old career bureaucrat, as commissioner for Financial
Services Agency (FSA) for his third one-year term, which starts
this month.
His re-appointment, which was widely expected, will likely
mean a continuation of his reform agenda in the sector, which
has sought to make financial services more customer-oriented and
help improve the distribution of funds throughout the economy.
A rarity among Japanese bureaucrats, Mori has become a very
visible face of the relatively low-profile agency after he
pushed through a raft of changes to the financial industry.
In contrast to regulators in the U.S. and Europe, which have
predominantly focused on managing and preventing financial
crises, Japan's regulator has sought to change the financial
system to improve the flow of money from households and
businesses into economy.
Under Mori, the FSA introduced a set of corporate governance
measures to make the stock market more attractive to investors,
such as boosting the number of external board directors to make
Japanese corporate management more responsive to shareholders.
Mori has held the financial industry partly responsible for
the vast amount of household money sitting idle in bank deposits
and criticised investment professionals for not working in the
best interest of their clients.
