Japan watchdog penalises SocGen unit, others on pension loss
October 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Japan watchdog penalises SocGen unit, others on pension loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator has penalised a Japanese unit of French bank Societe Generale and two Tokyo-based asset management firms for not properly monitoring an investment fund purchased by a pension fund client in central Japan.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered the three companies to suspend certain business activities for periods of up to three months.

Japan has tightened regulatory checks of asset managers after a scandal over a cover up of losses by independent Tokyo-based money manager AIJ Investment Advisers earlier this year that involved $1.3 billion in pension money.

Japanese media reports said a pension cooperative of construction companies in Nagano prefecture, which separately was a victim in the AIJ scandal, had suffered losses on an investment in the case involving the Societe Generale unit.

The regulator has ordered Societe Generale Private Banking Japan to suspend its investment trust business for institutional clients for three months from Oct. 23, while slapping a one-month suspension on several other activities of the unit’s private banking section.

It also ordered one- to two-month suspensions of certain operations at the other two companies - Stats Investment Management and United Investments.

In addition, the companies were told to submit reports to the regulator by mid-November indicating how they will improve their operations in the wake of the rule violations.

“We are taking the matter seriously. We have already started taking measures to improve our operations,” Societe Generale said in a statement. ($1 = 78.7600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
