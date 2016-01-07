FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LaSalle Logiport REIT launches Tokyo IPO for up to 105.1 bln - term sheet
January 7, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

LaSalle Logiport REIT launches Tokyo IPO for up to 105.1 bln - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - An up-to-105.1 billion yen ($883 million) initial public offering for LaSalle Logiport REIT was launched in Tokyo on Thursday, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters.

The primary offering comprises 1.05 million new units in the warehousing real estate investment trust (REIT), the terms showed. The listing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Nomura Securities, Morgan Stanley and Mizuho Securities were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SMBC Nikko are also helping to underwrite the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

