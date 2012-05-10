UPDATE 1-Japan REIT affiliated with Tokyu plans $1.3 bln IPO

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese real estate trust for commercial properties affiliated with developer Tokyu Land Corp said on Thursday it would sell about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) worth of shares in an initial public offering, one of the largest share offers by Japanese institutions this year.

The listing of Activia Properties Inc comes as Japan’s stock market fell to a three-month low on concerns about the yen’s gain and the Greek bailout.

Japan’s Reit index has dropped 5.4 percent since April 2 when it hit a three-month high.

However, the real estate trust is expected to buy some busy commercial properties, including Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku which opened last month.

Other main assets include commercial complexes in Ebisu and Akasaka, which are also busy shopping and business districts.

Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and UBS AG will handle the global share sale, it said.

The IPO of Activia Properties is expected to be followed by an initial stock offer by Singapore’s Global Logistic Properties, which is also aiming to raise about 100 billion yen, sources told Reuters earlier.

GLP, the warehouse unit of Singapore wealth fund GIC, has been preparing the offering and Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs and Nomura have been retained as underwriters.

Activia Properties Inc plans to sell 204,100 shares in Japan and abroad for an estimated price of about 500,000 yen a share, the real estate trust said in a statement on Thursday.

It is expected to start trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13.