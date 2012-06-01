Japan REIT Activia sets $1.2 bln IPO price at bottom of range

* Investors concerned about Japan’s economic outlook

* Japan’s Nikkei index down 10 pct in past one month

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Activia Properties Inc, a Japanese real estate trust affiliated with Tokyu Land Corp, set the price for its initial public offering at the bottom of an indicative range on Friday, reflecting recent weakness in the stock market.

The price values the offering at 93.9 billion yen ($1.2 billion), making it one of the largest IPOs by a Japanese company this year.

The conservative price-setting reflects investor worries over Japan’s economic outlook and recent weakness in the country’s main Nikkei index, which has dropped 10 percent in the past one month.

Activia’s initial share sale will be a gauge of demand for the expected offering of Singapore’s Global Logistic Properties, which sources have said is aiming to raise about 100 billion yen in an IPO of its real estate assets in Japan later this year .

Activia had considered postponing the IPO but decided to proceed on indications of sufficient demand, a source with knowledge of the IPO said.

“If the company postponed now, the hurdle to getting it done in the future would be that much higher,” said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

“There are many investors who have reviewed the company carefully and want to invest. They may not be there the second time around.”

The price was set at 460,000 yen a share, the bottom of a range of up to 500,000 yen.

Activia had said previously that it plans to sell 204,100 shares ahead of its listing in Tokyo on June 13 to raise funds to invest in new commercial properties in Tokyo.

Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and UBS AG will handle the global share sale.

Activia’s main assets include commercial complexes in Ebisu and Akasaka, which are busy shopping and business districts.

The company also increased the portion to be bought by Japan-based investors to 83 percent of the offering from the previous target allocation of 63 percent.

The overseas portion dropped to 17 percent from 37 percent.